One of the most recent rumors in the summer transfer market for Club Deportivo Guadalajara was the incorporation of the Mexican midfielder Hector Herrerathe former footballer of Porto and Atlético de Madrid. As a former national team player, he was linked with the red-and-white team.
However, the journalist Jesus Hernandez reported through his YouTube channel that there is no interest on the part of the Guadalajara board to acquire the services of the player who wears the colors of the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer since 2022, as it is a position that is currently more than covered in the Sacred Flock.
“I made several calls and no one could tell me where the rumor came from. It was smoke. I don’t know where this rumor came from, but at this moment Chivas does not need midfielders”
– Jesus Hernandez.
It must be remembered that ‘H H‘He left European football to be a franchise player for the American team, for which he has a very good salary and his contract expires at the end of this year, but it is unknown whether he will renew or seek to continue his career in another MLS club or return to Mexican football for his last dance.
Currently, at 34 years old, his level of play is no longer the same, since he also stopped being a national team player at the end of 2023. His market value is 2 million euros according to Transfer market.
This season he has played 17 matches between MLS and the US Open Cup, scoring one goal and providing one assist.
