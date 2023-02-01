Gonçalo Guedes lives a career in decline. And Portuguese footballers, who at the time were of interest to teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona, he signed for Wolverhampton in the last summer market. This after not finishing exploding with Valencia and the presence of his compatriot Bruno Lage, coach at the time of the English team, who requested his arrival directly.
Although, since Lage was fired and Lopetegui took over the club, Guedes was wiped off the map. That is why the player asked his agent Jorge Mendes to accommodate him in this winter market and the agent, who we all know has an excellent relationship with Joan Laporta, knocked on the door of Barcelona and both the president of the club and Xavi himself They looked favorably on the arrival of Gonçalo on loan for the rest of the season, however, it was the player himself who refused to join the ranks of the culé team.
Guedes wants to relaunch his career, which is today more stagnant than ever and therefore requires and longs for starting minutes. Thus, the footballer concluded that within the large squad of FC Barcelona his chances of being part of the stellar eleven were minimal, which is why he asked Mendes to forget about the culé route and focus all attention on the eagles of Benfica, the club where the Portuguese is already in action and in effect is adding the minutes of play he wants.
#reason #Guedes #refused #sign #Barcelona
Leave a Reply