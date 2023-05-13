Although there are weeks to go before the season ends, Manchester City are currently the great favorites to win it all. The English club has the Premier League in its hands, where it also depends on itself. is in the final of the FA Cup and they will seek to define the second leg semifinal of the Champions League against Real Madrid with a single blow at home after a tie in the capital of Spain.
More news about the transfer market
Despite this intense activity that is coming up in the next 30 days, the English club has to be already thinking about the next campaign, as it is a fact that several of Guardiola’s men are considering a change of scenery for 2023-2024. A very possible exit is that of Ilkay Gundogan, to which the Sky Blue have been probing the transfer market for months for several months. Now, Pep asks that it be tightened by the signing of the direct replacement of the German.
Guardiola’s men are no longer thinking about signing Jude Bellingham, since everything indicates that Real Madrid has everything closed. Therefore, Guardiola has demanded that the club’s board of directors close at all costs the signing of Mateo Kovacic, the Croatian with whom they have been in talks for several weeks and for whom within City they are preparing the final attack to avoid losing the fight with the other team that wants the Chelsea player, Bayern Munich.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#reason #Guardiola #insists #signing #Kovacic
Leave a Reply