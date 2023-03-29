IT’S GOING IN THE SUMMER! 🚂👋🏼https://t.co/33jyKF9cUO

The Clausura 2023 is far from over, but the next transfer market for La Máquina Cementera already presents important news… pic.twitter.com/J0YmfsjOTh

— Bolavip Mexico (@BolavipMex) March 29, 2023