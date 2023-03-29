After the arrival of Ricardo Ferretti, things at Cruz Azul have improved significantly. The light blues have taken steps forward, as much more order was achieved on the field of play, several of the players have raised their individual level and in general the squad has grown both in terms of what they do with the ball on the field and in the level of confidence they have in themselves and in the club.
Despite this, at the end of the season there will be changes within the machine, especially in terms of the assembly of the squad, since there are several players that the club does not intend to renew, although the final decision is in the hands of the coaching staff. . One of the footballers who has chosen to step aside is Ramiro Funes Mori who is ready to return to River Plate. Being the first celestial casualty for the summer, the Argentine would be joined by Gonzalo Carneiro.
Sources report that ‘Tuca’ had a talk with the board of directors of the machine where he would have recommended not exercising the purchase option for the Uruguayan. The striker did not end up convincing the coaching staff and Ferretti does not have him for the next tournament. Therefore, it will be decided to end his loan at the end of this semester and Gonzalo will have to return to his native Uruguay after a very poor step within the group from the capital of Mexico that will look for another ‘9’ in the market.
