André Pierre Gignac is one of the best forwards in the history of Liga MX. Since his arrival in 2015, the French footballer has made an immediate impact on Tigres and has shown his class and talent season after season. At 37 years old, the French attacker continues to be a key player for the UANL team and is their top scorer in the Clausura 2023 tournament.
Gignac has seven goals this semester, despite the fact that Tigres has not worked well collectively and after missing three games due to injury. Last Thursday, April 20, the UANL team prevailed by the slightest difference against Puebla, with a goal, via a penalty, from the French striker.
One thing that has drawn attention in recent games (against Motagua in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals and against Puebla) is that Gignac has not celebrated his goals.
This gesture has not gone unnoticed by fans and the media. The top scorer in the history of Tigres has been characterized by his effusive celebrations and now he has opted for a lower and more sober profile after scoring a goal.
What is the reason for this marked change in recent weeks? According to Rubén Rodríguez, a reporter for the Fox Sports network, Gignac has stopped celebrating his goals as a way of protesting the lack of support from the ‘incomparable’, the Tigres fans, this semester.
The feline team has had a difficult semester. In this journey, Tigres has had three different technicians and has suffered resounding falls. However, the team is still alive in both the Liga MX and the Concachampions.
Gignac would be reacting in this way after his fans booed them in their own stadium against Mazatlán.
