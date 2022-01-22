It is clear that 2021 was the most complicated year in Gerardo Martino’s management as coach of the Mexican National Team, neither the forms of play nor the results accompanied ‘Tata’, which is why both the fans and the press demanded that the technician that the situation would change immediately or that he would present his resignation.
The Argentine coach himself publicly admitted that things during 2021 were not the best for the Mexican National Team, however, inside the locker room, Martino took drastic measures and decided to leave his continuity in the hands of the group, this happened after the painful defeat in the view of the Tri to its similar in Canada.
Gibran Araige informs that after falling to the Maple leaf, Martino with annoyance and disappointment went directly with the team and told them that if they no longer trusted him, at that moment he would present his resignation to the Mexican Football Federation. It was the players who ruled out this option and showed their total loyalty to the coach, asking him to continue leading the Mexican National Team. Now, this act of unity must represent something on the field, since Mexico is playing its ticket to Qatar 2022 in the next three days.
#reason #Gerardo #Martino #continues #coach #Mexican #National #Team
