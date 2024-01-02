This Tuesday, January 2, the preseason officially began. Boca Juniors under the direction of new coach Diego Martínez. However, one detail was not overlooked, Frank Fabra He was the great absentee from the practice.

The left back has been having a tense relationship with Boca Juniors fans due to his poor performance and the unusual expulsion he earned in the 2023 Copa Libertadores final against Fluminense.

The criticism from the fans did not take long to arrive and social networks 'exploded' with harsh accusations against the 32-year-old player, who is starting his eighth season dressed as 'xeneize'.

Only until Tuesday afternoon was the reason for the Colombian's absence known, which unleashed a chain of criticism from fans.

According to reports in the Argentine press, Fabra's absence was due to having her future son's baby shower. That is why he asked for permission and the club granted it to him to appear at the preseason this Wednesday.

