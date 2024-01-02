You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Frank Fabra, Boca player.
Frank Fabra, Boca player.
The Colombian was in controversy for not attending training.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
This Tuesday, January 2, the preseason officially began. Boca Juniors under the direction of new coach Diego Martínez. However, one detail was not overlooked, Frank Fabra He was the great absentee from the practice.
The left back has been having a tense relationship with Boca Juniors fans due to his poor performance and the unusual expulsion he earned in the 2023 Copa Libertadores final against Fluminense.
The criticism from the fans did not take long to arrive and social networks 'exploded' with harsh accusations against the 32-year-old player, who is starting his eighth season dressed as 'xeneize'.
Only until Tuesday afternoon was the reason for the Colombian's absence known, which unleashed a chain of criticism from fans.
According to reports in the Argentine press, Fabra's absence was due to having her future son's baby shower. That is why he asked for permission and the club granted it to him to appear at the preseason this Wednesday.
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#reason #Frank #Fabra #absent #Boca #Juniors #practice #revealed
Leave a Reply