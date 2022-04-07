After a disappointing first tournament, Florian Thauvin, Tigres’ bombshell reinforcement for the Apertura 2021, is finally performing on the pitch. The world champion in 2018 is becoming more and more adapted to the UANL and Liga MX team and is winning the affection of the feline fans. In this tournament, the French footballer has three goals and one assist in 11 games.
In recent statements for Canal+, for the documentary ‘El Expatriado’, the French striker spoke about how he arrived at the UANL team and what convinced him to make the decision to play in Mexican soccer. André Pierre Gignac, says Thauvin, played a fundamental role in his decision to play with the felines. Although there were also other factors that influenced the choice of his destiny.
“Dedé” sends me a message and tells me to call him when I wake up. I suspected he wanted to talk to me about it. When I wake up, I call him right away because that’s what he wanted him to tell me, that the club (Tigres) loved me Thauvin said on the show. In the documentary, the player pointed out that he spoke with his wife about the offer from Tigres, but that she told him to calm down and that his future was to sign with AC Milan.
Thauvin had had contacts with the board of directors of the Rossoneri to join his discipline, however, the Italian team did not give him certainties and preferred to take the offer from the UANL team. “It took time because they didn’t know the budget for next season. They didn’t know if they were going to be in the Champions League. They asked me for time, April came and I didn’t want to wait any longer,” added the former Olympique de Marseille player.
