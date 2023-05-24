We are just under a month away from final fantasy 16 is launched on the market, a game that is catching fans of the saga with each trailer shown and also its demo about to be released. However, there are those who are going to be left without the game, and those are just the users of Xboxsince the brand is maintained as an exclusive of sony.

Many had speculated why it had not been able to be adapted for the consoles of Microsoft, and some spoke of technological reasons or that they simply do not see a future for sales. However, an interview has come to light in which it is mentioned that simply PlayStation offered more monetary figures and that Xbox He wasn’t that interested.

This is what they had to say about how they approach companies:

Final Fantasy is one of Square Enix’s biggest franchises along with Dragon Quest and the Kingdom Hearts series. When we started development, we approached multiple platforms, multiple companies, to release the game. And when you approach them, they will come back with their offers.

To this was added that there are benefits of having developed on a single platform, since they do not have to search in parallel for which one performs better in a certain section and based on that, improve or lower things to have a balance. With all this information, the same thing may have been done with Final Fantasy VII Remakea monetary agreement.

Remember that final fantasy 16 the June 22nd for PS5. Later it will come to pc.

Via: windows central

Editor’s note: It was obvious that you have to give money for exclusivity, and it is obvious that taking Final Fantasy XVI is going to translate into more sales for PlayStation. But we’ll see if it meets what is required to be game of the year, this until June.