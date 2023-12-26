The board of directors of Club Deportivo Guadalajara is in the process of restructuring the project towards 2024, with the renewal of the coaching staff headed by Fernando GagoAs well as the departure of several players, the team needs new pieces to form a competitive squad under the command of the South American strategist.
With the change in the bench, the reinforcements of the Guadalajara team have not yet been made official, since the negotiations have been complicated in some situations, in addition the lack of budget could be a limitation due to which the elements that the team cannot be renewed. monitors are Jesus Castillo, Gerardo Artega and Javier Hernandezin addition to Fidel Ambriz who they want to close as soon as possible.
The Panzas Verdes player can be a key player in the short term and, in addition, he can be a player with European projection in the medium-long term, therefore, the board sees the player as a good investment.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The red and white team has made a lot of progress on the issue of Fidel Ambriz with Grupo Pachuca and therefore, the journalist from Fox Sports, Fernando Cevallos He indicated that everything is going smoothly.
“In the negotiation for Fidel Ambriz it would be a definitive purchase, but León would keep a percentage of the future sale, in case he goes to European football”
– Fidel Ambriz.
The failure in the Club World Cup for the Fiera has led the emerald team to consider selling some pieces, after not being able to use the projection they had for positive things and that has benefited the Sacred Flock that needs to be reinforced, so they could buy to the player, but leaving a percentage of a sale to the Old Continent to the Bajío club.
On the other hand, it seems that the task in recent months has been to reinforce the midfield, since there the team has invested in pivots, containment and engagement with cases of Victor Guzman and Eric Gutierrezand now with the Clausura 2024 signings, they have chosen to go for youth players with experience in the top circuit.
#reason #Fidel #Ambriz #sign #Chivas
Leave a Reply