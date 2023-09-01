Club Deportivo Guadalajara was active in the current transfer market and they were tempting several transfer possibilities, unfortunately some of them failed, as was the case of Fidel Ambrizwho broke the silence by stating why he did not become part of Guadalajara.
One of the requests Veljko Paunovic for the Opening 2023 was Fidel Ambriz, footballer of Club León. In a chat with Fox Sportsthe Panzas Verdes midfielder affirmed that the Sacred Flock looked for him and explained what happened so that he did not arrive at Verde Valle.
Fidel Ambriz He commented on the interest of the Sacred Flock in him and assured that the negotiations did not prosper.
“As far as I know, there was a formal rapprochement with President Jesús (Martínez). What he commented in different questions or conferences that gave him a figure and the negotiation progressed until then”
– Fidel Ambriz.
“I was focused on the Central American Games, I was on the tour of Europe. First of all, the interest of a team like Chivas is appreciated, but I was very focused on León in finishing the first semester in the best way. What is coming was something that caught my attention a lot. What comes in December, very few teams can play a Club World Cup in their career. I am fortunate that if everything goes well we will be able to play it. And likewise the project that I have in León is to go to Europe ”, he declared.
