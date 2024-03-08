Club Deportivo Guadalajara was beaten at home against Club América by 0-3 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 and the red and white coach Fernando Gago was singled out for placing Eduardo Torres as a center back in a match of such magnitude.
However, Fernando Gago He didn't have many other alternatives and chose to use a'Lalo' as the third central defender despite the fact that it is not his natural position due to the fact that several of his defenders are injured, unfortunately it did not work out and both took credit in the painful defeat against the Águilas.
The youth player was the most criticized element for the defeat because he caused a penalty and was later sent off for a double yellow card in the 61st minute to leave the team numerically inferior, which further complicated the situation of the local team with the offensive power of the cream blue box.
In the last games, Antonio Briseno and Jesus Orozco have been the pillars of the central defense in the absence of several elements, the coaching staff has had to adjust to the absences due to injury issues Gilberto Sepúlveda, José Castillo and Raul Martinezso the options for the coach have been minimal.
As if that were not enough, after suffering against Cruz Azul on Matchday 10, the coaching staff made the decision to leave Leonardo Sepulveda. That way, Fernando Gago He will have to rethink his defensive line for the next one where he hopes that the injuries of his absent players evolve satisfactorily so that he has more options in the lower zone.
