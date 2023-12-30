The Guadalajara Sports Club is in the short preseason towards its participation in the Clausura 2024 tournament under the orders of the Argentine coach, Fernando Gagoand as part of it they were going to hold a preparation match against the Black Lions of the MX Expansion LeagueHowever, the new strategist asked to cancel the friendly commitments.
According to information from David Medranothe strategist does not like the idea of facing a lower division team, so he preferred to cancel the duel and continue training.
In this way, one would be considering not playing against the Atlético La Pazalso of the MX Expansion Leaguesince from the new coach's point of view the team cannot play against an inferior team and would like to only face clubs from the highest circuit.
So far, the only preseason match confirmed for the Sacred Flock is against Necaxa, which was agreed before the arrival of Fernando Gago.
The Guadalajara team begins its path to the Liga MX on January 13 against Santos Laguna on the Akron Stadium field, beginning its path to the Clausura 2024 championship.
