FC Barcelona have once again shown that their approach to the transfer market is not only based on pure talent, but on the ability of players to contribute in various positions and adjust to the tactical needs of the team. In this context, the signing of Dani Olmo instead of Nico Williams was a decision that, according to Deco, the club’s sporting director, was motivated by strategic reasons and versatility.
In a recent interview with Barça One and collected by Sports WorldDeco explained in detail why Barcelona opted to sign Olmo, despite the interest in Nico Williams, a pure winger with great potential. Although both players offer offensive solutions, Olmo stood out for his versatility, which tipped the balance in his favour. “Signing Dani Olmo gave you more options,” said Deco, pointing out that the former RB Leipzig player’s ability to play in different positions made him a more attractive piece for the Blaugrana side.
The squad situation also played a key role in making this decision. Barcelona already had several quality wingers, such as Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and the young prospect Lamine Yamal, in addition to the return of Ansu Fati after an injury. In this context, Deco mentioned that the club evaluated the need to reinforce the attack, but the priorities were clear: “To bring a player, he had to be of a very high level,” said the sporting director, who also highlighted that the club was in talks with other players and teams, but finally opted for Olmo due to the multiple options he offered on the field.
Another key factor was financial fair play. Deco acknowledged that signing a player who fit within the club’s financial limits was a challenge, especially after Marc Bernal’s unexpected injury, which opened the possibility of looking for more reinforcements in other positions. However, coach Xavi Hernandez made it clear that if a quality player who met these requirements could not be brought in, it was better not to sign.
In conclusion, FC Barcelona prioritised the balance and adaptability that Dani Olmo can offer to the team. The decision was not a snub towards Nico Williams, but rather a question of fitting a player who can fulfil different roles within a system that seeks maximum flexibility, both in attack and in midfield. Thus, the signing of Olmo was a strategic bet, driven by the vision of a team that seeks to strengthen itself intelligently, adjusting to its financial limitations without losing sight of the competitive level that its history demands.
