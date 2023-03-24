At the beginning of his career within Barcelona, Ansu Fati shone as the most outstanding pearl in all of La Masía. The Spanish winger showed a talent superior to that of the rest of the youth players in Spain, within the club, both teammates and coaches and naturally the people of the culé board, had enormous hopes in the figure of the youngster, who little by little has left turning off.
The injuries have complicated the evolution of the player, who, tired of the surgeries, in his last decline in health, refused to undergo surgery, a decision that is paying dearly, since his body has never been the same again. To this day, Ansu Fati is far from the best version of him on the pitch and in the club there are many doubts that he is really the future of the club. Months ago he was non-transferable, today is a great opportunity for the summer market.
Joan Laporta will have a direct talk with the player and his agent to inform him that if he does not have a significant lift between now and the end of the season, the club will be totally willing to sell him, as his market value is falling by leaps and bounds with the passing of time and perhaps this summer will be the only opportunity to get something for his transfer. Jorge Mendes, the player’s representative, is in favor of Fati’s departure from Barcelona, but it is Ansu who clings to fulfilling his goals as a blaugrana.
