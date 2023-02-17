The planning of the assembly of the FC Barcelona squad for the next season is already underway. It is a fact that the culés are improving on and off the field, even so they continue to have financial limitations due to the financial condition in which the club was at the start of Laporta’s management, therefore, in order to strengthen itself in the summer market must make punctual movements almost surgical.
One of the positions that the club wants to reinforce the most in the summer, as we have already reported in 90min, is the left-central area. It cannot be denied that Andreas Christiensen has surprised everyone for the better, however, Xavi wants a defender with a natural left-footed profile who can widen the range of options. The culés have three names on the table for this, the return of Umtiti, the arrival of Evan Ndicka, or the signing of Íñigo Martínez, the latter leaving many doubts.
The newspaper Sport reports that Barcelona has lost expectations with the Athletic center-back due to his physical condition. The defender has not played for many weeks due to his injuries and the blaugrana consider that being senior that is not a good sign for the market. The Catalans will wait a little longer for Martínez to return to the pitch to see how he really is. What is a fact is that he is not willing to take risks of any kind with the defender in the event that he is not fit to play.
