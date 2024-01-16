The fans of the Monterrey Football Club received their team on Matchday 1 of the Clausura 2024 tournament from the 'Steel Giant' with a good reprimand after the resounding failure in the Clausura 2023, after having been eliminated in the quarterfinals and In the run-up to the duel against Club Puebla, they booed most of their players as a sign of annoyance at what happened.
In the case of his goalkeeper They were Andrada, He is one of the few elements that is respected by the fans, however, and in certain periods during his stay at the club it has been pointed out, the previous competition had a good performance and that caused offers to arrive from Brazilian football, since Botagofo and Guild They tempted him, but he decided to stay in the Sultana del Norte and rejected the offers because he feels committed to the project where he wants to achieve the objectives with the Gang.
The goalkeeper confirmed that he had two very tempting offers from Brazilian football, but revealed that he rejected them due to his desire to remain in the Monterrey team.
“Yes, the truth is I had a survey from Brazil, two teams, but well, they sent it to my representative and my representative informed me and I expressed my desire to stay both to my representative and to the club; obviously, there is my head set on Monterrey and achieve our goal”
– Esteban Andrada.
With still a year and a half left on his contract, the Albiceleste goalkeeper wants to stay in Mexico and even sees the possibility of extending his stay in Aztec football even further.
“Starting in June, I will have one year left on my contract and then whatever the leadership decides, obviously, I will be available for whatever they choose… I try to train every day to keep myself that way.” Well, I hope I can continue down this path,” he noted.
Finally, he spoke about the boos that the coach and several of his teammates received, where he justified the reaction of the fans after a disastrous 2023 where they did not meet their objectives.
“We will always be in debt when we do not achieve the main objective, which is to fight for the title. The truth is that obviously people understand, we have to be more demanding from the inside, so we are going to work for that,” he said.
