According to the journalist Kerry NewsClub Deportivo Guadalajara lost the opportunity to close the sale of Alexis Vega to the Old Continent, after it was revealed that RCD Espanyol chose not to carry out the transfer due to the injury suffered by the attacker at the beginning of the Clausura 2023 tournament on matchday 2 after his discreet participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The communicator stated that the Aztec player only had to carry out the medical tests to link up with the Barcelona team, however, the injury prevented him from fulfilling his dream of playing in European football.
At the beginning of 2023, his right knee injury prevented him from emigrating to European football, at that time the situation was not known, but currently everything makes sense, since his level drop in the last year has been considerable and he has been began to question severely.
As if that were not enough, this summer his physical problems have once again played against him, since again an injury prevented him from being part of the 2023 Gold Cup that the tricolor team was able to win at the hands of Jaime Lozano.
Currently, the player is being required more, being subjected to rigorous nutritional control treatments to reduce his body weight and lessen the load on his knee and that physical problems are less frequent as they have been in recent months.
