Did you know what 📚?

Erick Sánchez, engine of the @Tuzosis the player with the most offensive production in Clausura 2024:

-5⃣ goals

-5⃣ assists

It's in its prime 🤌🏼 pic.twitter.com/CjeX7z7Y3t

— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) March 28, 2024