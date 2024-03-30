The captain and reference of the midfield of Club Pachuca, Erick Sanchezhas been constantly linked with Club América in recent semesters, however, there would be a reason why the 'Tiny'You wouldn't have among your priorities to wear the blue-cream colors right now.
And, although the player is happy that teams have interest in him, he established that, before changing teams within the Liga MX, he would look for an opportunity in European football and follow in the footsteps of Luis Chávez, Érick Gutiérrez, Héctor Herrera, Hirving Lozanoamong others, who left the Tuzos directly to try their luck in Europe.
Sanchez He was a fundamental part of Club Pachuca in achieving the 2022 Apertura championship and practically since 2023 he has been a regular part of the Mexican team, especially since the arrival of Jaime Lozano to the Tricolor bench.
During the previous transfer market there was talk that the player had offers from the Old Continent, however, the offers did not prosper in the best way, so he decided to continue under the orders of Guillermo Almada in the 'Bella Airosa'.
Currently, the player's market value is 10 million euros according to the portal TransfermarktHowever, information has circulated that the Tuzos board would intend to receive at least 12 million euros by his captain, so not only the player's refusal to go to Coapa would be a limitation, but also the amount of money that the blue and white team is asking for.
