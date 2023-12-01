👀🧐What NO ONE KNOWS about what happened to Erick Sánchez and Pachuca 💥Didn’t they let him leave for the Old World? 💥Were there any offers? Warm information about @elchefhugord in #InsidersLigaMX

📲https://t.co/N0TjD2KOe5 pic.twitter.com/UqcNLUuV06

— TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) November 30, 2023