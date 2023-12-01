Stove football is already the order of the day as we enter the final stretch of the Apertura 2023 tournament and during the winter market many movements are expected in Mexican football and in light of this situation, Club Pachuca is already protecting itself to prevent the departure of one more of his jewels and references of the team, his captain, Erick Sanchez.
And in recent weeks it has been linked to the ‘Tiny‘as one of the players that Club América wants to sign to reinforce its midfield in the Clausura 2024, so the Hidalgo entity would have made the decision to shield its Aztec team to reduce the possibilities of his departure and at least have a greater entry if you choose to leave.
In accordance with ESPNthe board headed by Jesus Martinez They plan to extend the player’s contract, that is, renew the contract from 2025 until at least 2026, adding some clauses to the contract for the benefit of both, since it must also be taken into account that the player intends to be able to play in the Old Continent. It would even be his priority before remaining in Mexican soccer.
At the same time, in recent weeks there has been speculation about the possibility of the departures of Alvaro Fidalgo who would have offers to return to European football in his country with some First Division clubs that have their eye on him. Just as that of Richard Sanchez that due to the lack of minutes and having lost ownership, he would look for a new destination.
In this way, the azulcrema board has seen in Erick Sanchez an ideal player to make up for any of the possible losses in the Águilas midfield. And it is that the ‘Tiny‘took greater prominence before the departure of the Tuzos from Luis Chavezhe established himself as captain and in the last year he was one of the best on the team, in addition, he became a regular in the Mexican national team calls, so the player has the mentality of being able to fulfill his dream of playing in Europe.
It is worth mentioning that at the moment, there is nothing certain regarding these issues, but this is how things would be developing in the coming weeks.
