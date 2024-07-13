The former captain of Club Pachuca, Erick Sanchezwas in the sights of several clubs, but finally decided to sign with the team of his loves, the team of his childhood, the current two-time champion of Mexican soccer, Club América, and for that reason, it became known the reason why he did not consider joining Club Deportivo Guadalajara, a team that also wanted him.
The main reason for his refusal to join the Sacred Flock was the lack of financial resources on the part of the Guadalajara institution and the position of the player himself who agreed to become a blue-cream fan.
The player revealed that he has been a fan of the blue-cream team since he was a child, so he did not hesitate when he learned of the interest of the feathered team.
“Since I heard about the interest, I was moved by the fact that such a big team was interested in me. I have been an Americanist since I was very young, my family is an Americanist,” the national team member confessed.
Sanchez He confessed that he was always willing to come to Coapa, because he considers the greatness of the club to be something unmatched.
“I was always willing to come here. The greatness of this club cannot be described in anything. It is a great responsibility, but I am proud to be able to wear this shirt,” he said.
In the end, former player Tuzo was one of the big names that the Hojiblancos were unable to sign this summer. Jesus Gallardo, Luis Romo, Jordi Cortizo, Hirving Lozanoamong others.
