Eric Gutierrez He has not defined where he will play next season. Everything indicates that the midfielder who emerged from the basic forces of Pachuca will come out of the ranks of the PSV Eindhoven after not finding regularity in this squad.
What are their possible destinations? Various reports indicate that the 27-year-old player is on the radar of some European clubs, specifically in the Premier League and LaLiga, but so far there are no formal offers for his services.
In recent weeks, ‘guti‘ gave some clues about his future and played with the possibility of reaching Chivas de Guadalajara for him Opening 2023 of the MX League.
The steering wheel fed this rumor with some publications through social networks, however, it seems that his future is far from Verde Valle.
In a recent interview with the TUDN network, Gutiérrez mentioned that a couple of years ago there was the possibility of leaving the Eredivisie to sign with Chivas de GuadalajaraHowever, in the midfielder’s opinion, the manager who contacted him belittled and mistreated him.
“I had the opportunity to return to Mexico with Chivas, but I did not return because of some things that I did not like. One person, who I am not going to mention, spoke to me very strangely, he made me less, I did not like that. I was going through a moment It’s very difficult here and I didn’t like it. That’s very important to me: the way they talk to you.”
– Erick Gutiérrez in an interview with TUDN
In this interview, ‘Guti’ stated that Chivas is a very important team, but he made clear his desire to continue in European football.
