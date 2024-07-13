As we reported on 90min, América and Necaxa have been working on an exchange of pieces for a long time. Coapa likes the talent of Heriberto Jurado and this tournament there is room within the squad for his arrival. In this case, the eagles offered Emilio Lara as a bargaining chip to make the arrival of the winger and full-back cheaper. However, this move can be ruled out due to the stance of the man from the team from the country’s capital.
Roberto López Olvera, the source who announced the signing of Cristian Borja, reports that the América defender has informed the board that he is not open to leaving for Necaxa this summer. Lara’s refusal is such that the footballer said he prefers to return to the U-23 team of the eagles rather than continue his career with the ‘rayos’ in the first division. Emilio had minutes in the first game of the season, however, his performance was terrible and it is clear that as soon as the squad is complete, he will be deleted.
Although Jurado’s arrival is not a 100% certainty as there are other ways to negotiate, it is clear that it has become complicated, as Necaxa had already given the green light to receive Lara as part of the payment for their player, however, now everything would be left in a clean transfer, a total sale, which would be around a price of 10 million dollars, a figure that Coapa will not pay for any reason.
#reason #Emilio #Lara #keeping #Heriberto #Jurado #America
Leave a Reply