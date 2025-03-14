Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth It is one of the most acclaimed marriages of the world of cinema. Their relationship dates back to 2010, the same year in which they married in a beach in Indonesia, and later they had their three children: India Rose, Tristán and Sasha.

The first five years of their marriage lived in Los Angeles, but in 2015 they made their bags and They moved to Byron Bay, in Australia, country of origin of the actor. Recently, the model has also revealed the reason why they made this decision.

In a conversation with the American environment News CorporationPataky has confessed that Living in Los Angeles was “restrictive” and that the work “suffocated.”

“There all the conversations, even the posters that are seen in the street, have to do with the world of cinema and its industry. This can make you lose perspective“says the Madrid.

That is why they decided change your lifestyle completely and move to a place like Byron Bay, calm and away from the concept of a large and massive city.

About living in Spain again, Elsa Pataky is clear: “Living in Madrid is complicated when you have already lived in the countrysidein full nature. “Therefore, they only come on vacation, something that produces” joy. “” Children love ham, “he says.