Elon Musk is undoubtedly one of the most powerful people in the world, and it is not only because he is the richest man on the planet, and that he has an enviable portfolio of companies, but also starting January 20 when Donald Trump is Investitured as the new president of the United States, Musk will have direct access to the White House with a lot of influence.

But, this tends to happen more than we think, and all these people who have so much influence and power Many times it is in their homes or closest environments where they are most limited.. Now, as revealed by The Wall Street Journal, we have just learned that Musk is banned from some meetings of his own company Space X.

Space

As we said, Musk has restricted access to several meetings within the company of which he is the owner and CEOat the same time as one of its main competitors, the CEOs of Boeing, can attend to these Space X meetings.

The reason why Musk is prohibited from going to meetings

The reason is as simple as Space X collaborates with the US government on numerous space missions and many of them are of maximum confidentiality when dealing with trips with secret cargo and national security. To be part of these projects a special authorization is required, and the tycoon does not have the highest level of confidentialityso on many occasions he is excluded from meetings.

This is something that Musk has had to assume, and even though he is the boss, there are his employees who can pass, while he stays at the doors. To obtain this confidentiality certification, You have to pass a kind of exam where applicants must answer detailed questions about very personal informationfrom their relationships with foreigners to possible history of consumption of illicit substances.

The thing is that Musk is a very active person in networks and with international relationships that could be considered questionable, so His profile is quite controversial, complicating his approval. This is something that must hurt the magnate a lot, since despite being the highest representative of Space DOGE, things could change in the coming months.