Santiago Giménez is one of the fashionable players, not only within Mexican soccer, but also in Europe. The Mexican is having an incredible start to the season with Feyenoord, the current Eredivisie scoring leader, where in 7 games he has accumulated 10 goals and 2 assists. In general, the performance of the man from the Mexican team is so brilliant, that he is among the best scorers in the major leagues in all of Europe so far in 2023, he is at a table where guys like Haaland, Mbappé and Harry sit Kane.
Santiago’s performance will not only bring him sporting benefits in the short term, but also and inevitably, the Mexican will leave Feyenoord, a certain fact for the following summer, a real possibility even for this winter. Both the forward and Feyenoord are aware of this fact, and thus value the move that most benefits all parties, especially since all of Europe is analyzing the signing of the ‘9’, although little by little, the list will be reduced.
One of the clubs that had intentions of attacking Santiago was the Eintracht Frankfurt team, who saw ‘Bebote’ as the direct replacement for Kolo Muani. However, the Bundesliga club are not in a position to exceed a price of 30 million euros, considering that Feyenoord even hopes to earn up to 50 million. It is a one hundred percent accomplished fact that the German team is dropping out of the race for Giménez, they do not have the wallet to compete for one of the best forwards on the planet.
