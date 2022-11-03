The reason why Diego Laínez did not want to come to Tigres UANL

At the beginning of the season, it seemed that Diego Lainez would finally find the regularity he needed in Portugal with the Sporting Braga or at least he would have more participation than he had in Spain with Real Betis, however, it has not been like that and the young Mexican attacker continues to receive minutes of activity on the pitch by the trickle.
Fortunately, the Club América youth player seems to be a player that the coach of the Mexican team likes, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino and, a few days before he gives the final list of 26 players who will represent the Tricolor in Qatar 2022, it seems that he will not be in danger of being cut since he is one of those who offer things other than the strategist.
However, the reality is that he has not brought football rhythm in the last two months, since he has only played three games (the last one was on October 9, 3 weeks ago). And among all his games he barely registers 75 minutes of action.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For this reason, strong rumors began to emerge about his future, and one of the most striking was that of his possible return to Mexican soccer to wear the colors of the San Nicolás de los Garza team, a team that approached his agent and asked conditions to sign him, but the azulcrema youth squad responded with a negative, because he does not think about returning to the country to stay in the Old Continent.
According to the information revealed by The Sniper From the newspaper RECORD, Diego Lainez He has already defined his future and will remain in Europe and does not think of returning to Mexican soccer anytime soon. His goal is to use the 2022 Qatar World Cup as a showcase to be able to go to a club that really values him and gives him the opportunities he deserves.
#reason #Diego #Laínez #Tigres #UANL
Leave a Reply