Football player Diego Laínez he was very close to returning to Mexican soccer to defend the colors of the Águilas del América.
After being erased at Braga, and after not entering into the plans of Real Betis, the team that owns its letter, the Azulcrema team raised its hand to repatriate him and take over his services again. However, the player put a condition that did not seem to the Americanist board.
Why did Diego Lainez not come to America?
It was in an interview for the podcast The Shadow of Futwhere the president of America, Santiago Banosexplained that Diego Lainez requested the amount of 2 million dollars per year, a proposal that was immediately rejected by America, due to the footballer’s few credentials in recent years.
“He sent us what he wants to charge. It does not fall within our parameters. He would be the highest paid player. With what face would he see Sánchez, Fidalgo, Martín or Zendejas?, who are at the foot of the cannon every week. It is not a sane topic It’s something he decided, he gave priority to the economic issue and not to sports. Thanks to what he did in America, he was able to go to Europe.”he mentioned.
Likewise, Santiago Baños mentioned that they are not going to ‘beg’ a player that his springboard to the Old Continent was America.
“Begging a player who knows what it means to be in America, who was his catapult to have a career like the one he had until he went to Europe? I don’t want you to look for what suits you best and so-so, so friends as always”sentenced.
In 90min we could know that Diego Laínez He is just one signature away from being a new Tigres player, a team that will fulfill the player’s request to earn 2 million dollars a year. It is expected that it will be in the next few days when there is more information about it.
