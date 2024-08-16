In recent days, the transfer situation in Blue Cross has increased in intensity due to two unbudgeted losses in the sky-blue defense, because despite the great transfer window they have had, a large sector of fans demands one more addition in the lower zone.
The outputs of Carlos Salcedo and Rafael Guerreroboth central defenders of The Machinehave caused questions towards the celestial directive, who have invested more than 20 million dollars for the second consecutive market.
Amid demands for another defender, one of the insiders closest to Blue Cross revealed the reasons why the board headed by Diego Alonso would have ruled out any further signings this summer.
The answer is very concrete. After the investment made this semester, Blue Cross There are no more places available for foreigners and it is not possible to afford the transfer of any Mexican player, due to their high price in the national market.
“As for highsinsist to people that there is nothing“said Adrián Esparza Otero, a journalist at TUDN, who asked about the situation, especially after what happened in the Leagues Cup and after the departure of Salcedo and Huescas.
“They tell me that ‘the intention is to stay as we are, there are no vacancies, the Mexicans are very expensive'”
– Adrian Esparza Otero
This puts an end to any speculation of a signing in the defensive zone; however, any market opportunity involving a Mexican defender could be taken into account.
There were four impressive signings of Blue Cross for the 2024 Apertura tournament: Giorgos Giakoumakis, Jorge Sánchez, Luis Romo and Andrés Montañowho round out one of the best squads in Mexican soccer this year.
These additions are added to the return of Fernandez Bullwho missed the entire previous tournament, and if the permanence of is confirmed Uriel Antunathey will have a dream team to search for the tenth star.
