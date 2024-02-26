Blue Cross I had just lived a few dream weeks. He had six consecutive wins; The fans took to the streets happy, excited about the new proposal from Martín Anselmi and his boys, who seemed to have found resistance to defeat.
However, on Saturday, February 24, on the Azteca stadium field, they experienced a complicated match. The Águilas del América made them see their luck in the first forty-five minutes of the match, within which, Julián Quiñones scored four goals but only one got on the scoreboard.
In the second half, the cement workers managed to even the situation. América ended up embracing the minimum advantage and although the three points remained on the side of the azulcremas, the Cruz Azul fans felt satisfied with the closing of the game provided by their team.
Of the last five confrontations between Cruz Azul and Chivas, the Sacred Flock has won three times, has drawn once and has only suffered one defeat. They have two wins in a row over the cement workers, so, if the Rojiblancos take the three points, the good streak could begin to take on shades of football fatherhood.
The match to be played next Saturday, March 2, corresponding to matchday number nine of the Clausura 2024 tournament, will not be able to take place on the field of the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, in CDMX. This is due to the concert that Alejandro Fernández will offer in the Monumental Plaza de Toros, Mexico.
It must be remembered that the regulations that govern the government of Mexico City do not allow two massive events to be held, one close to the other, for security reasons. In this way, the cement workers will once again play at home on the Azteca stadium field, where they saw their seventh victory of the tournament frustrated, against the Águilas del América.
