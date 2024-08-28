Unexpectedly the departure of Uriel Antuna from the Cruz Azul Football Club to arrive at the Tigres UANL Club and sources close to the negotiations speak of a transfer valued at 8 million dollars. The sale of Antuna It comes weeks after his departure to the AEK Athens from Greece.
So the question has arisen as to why Cruz Azul did not sell the player to Europe instead of to a direct rival? The reason is more than simple and it was the money, as confirmed by the journalist. Cesar Luis Merlothe Greek team did not meet the expectations of the Greek management, something that the Monterrey team did meet.
“It is an overvalued market (Liga MX). Antuna is not worth what Tigres pays,” he explained. Merlo on his YouTube channel.
It is known that the player was wanted by Greek football last year and his transfer failed due to money, since as usual, Mexican management does not let their players leave unless they leave a financial contribution that satisfies their wishes.
According to information from the journalist Carlos Cordovathe sky blue team will not sign a replacement for Antunabecause the club’s idea is to bet on its youth academy and give more opportunities to its young players, because very good elements have recently emerged.
