Cristian Tabó had an excellent soccer year with Puebla. The Uruguayan winger became a key player for the team led by Nicolás Larcamón and raised the interest of some of the most powerful teams in Liga MX. Rayados de Monterrey was especially interested in signing the 28-year-old. However, everything indicates that Cruz Azul will be Tabó’s new team as of Clausura 2022.
Tabó was very close to reaching Javier Aguirre’s team, but his destination will be the Sky Machine. What made the sweet potato management and the player change their minds? According to the most recent reports, at the last minute the cement manufacturers presented an offer that was better than that of Monterrey. The Uruguayan forward was one step away from reaching Rayados, but Cruz Azul’s economic proposal was better.
This was not the only factor that tipped the balance in favor of the capital as a whole. According to journalistic versions, Tabó would have opted for the Machine due to the express request of the technician Juan Máximo Reynoso. In the next few hours the signing of Cristian Tabó by Cruz Azul would be made official. The 28-year-old attacker had already been wanted before by the Noria team, but until now they have managed to hire him.
In the regular season of the Grita México 2021 tournament, Cristian Tabó played 16 games, scored five goals and gave one assist. He then played the repechage and a quarter-final match in the league, however he was injured and missed the second leg.
