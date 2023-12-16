Once again, within Chivas there is more uncertainty than certainties. The market is blocked, and although in Guadalajara they already have several names on the table, some of them very advanced to arrive, the reality is that today, two weeks after being eliminated by Pumas, they have not yet announced a single reinforcement for the squad.
As if that were not enough, everything indicates that Fernando Hierro will fail in signing one of the primary renewals that the manager wanted, it is Cristián Calderón, whose contract extension has been blocked and is nowhere near falling. Halftime He anticipates that the negotiations that seemed closed have become stuck and are about to fall due to two factors. First, the club not only did not accept the salary increase, but they have also offered the full-back less money than what he already receives.
Paunovic's departure is a clear reflection that something within the team is not going as it should, because since Almeyda's goodbye, the Verde Valle team had not had a coach as effective as the Serbian. And with all that, the people who lead the flock, did not have the means to ensure the continuity of their manager within the field.
Secondly, his new contract would include special clauses on the issue of discipline, which if broken by the player, would allow Chivas to terminate the contract unilaterally without providing financial compensation. Added to this is that Paunovic was the defender of Calderón's renewal and without the Serbian, the club sees no reason to continue with 'chicote'.
