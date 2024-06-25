All Liga MX teams are becoming stronger in the market, some with more potential and quality than others. What is a fact is that Chivas are falling short with the signings for this summer, they have added Govea and Aguirre, who were very secondary substitutes in their old teams and this has nothing to do with the fans. That being the case, Guadalajara wants to shine with the signing of Cortizo as its summer star, however, there is no progress in the signing.
Fernando Esquivel reports that there is no movement in the possible arrival of Cortizo to Chivas, the source indicates that the transfer is stalled for a reason, as we informed you in 90min, and that is that the Monterrey team does not have the slightest need for sell Jordi, beyond the high figure that the flock has offered or the player’s desire to leave the royal team. This being the case, the Rayados do not give any response to Guadalajara, who cannot take steps forward.
At this point there is so little optimism within Chivas that the board is already exploring other market options as they are beginning to consider that Cortizo will be a lost target. Plan B; That is, Sebastián Córdova, seems very far away because the player has no interest in leaving Tigres now that Paunovic has arrived and that being the case, once again the sports area of the flock will look for options within the MLS market.
