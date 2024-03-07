The present of Sebastian Cordova It's not as successful as it was a month or two ago; or even the one he had practically the entire previous semester, because from one day to the next, he stopped being Siboldi's starting midfielder in Tigers.
This same Closing 2024, the beginning of Cordova was spectacular, because in the three consecutive victories with which the cats opened the competition, the youth squad America He scored a goal in each of them, so it seemed that he was going to continue as an indisputable element.
The bad news for the 26-year-old Mexican came in the date 6 of the Liga MX, when he was a substitute against Santos Laguna and his team won 3-0. Since then he did not return to the starting team until the 10th, where he was sent off before halftime.
Robert Dante Siboldi and his coaching staff have limited themselves to saying that his substitution is due to factors specific to each game; However, information came from Nuevo León about a situation that the Uruguayan strategist was not liking.
The reason why Sebastian Cordova I would have stopped convincing Siboldi It is because of his lack of defensive sacrifice, since on repeated occasions he has been criticized for his weariness to go down to defend when Tigers He doesn't have the ball.
For the last match vs Orlando Citythe feline midfielder once again showed that sacrifice, so everything seems to indicate that, if he maintains this intensity, he will return to the starting eleven when he completes his suspension match in Liga MX.
Córdova arrived at Tigres in it Closing 2021 coming from the America and, since then, the Mexican midfielder has played 94 official matches with the feline team, in which he has scored a total of 18 goals, and has provided 11 assists.
Most of the games he has played have been as a starter; However, he has not always had this position guaranteed and he is one of the players who must perform the most to be considered a permanent fixture in Tigres.
