In Chivas they have been dreaming about the signing of Carlos Acevedo for about a year, however, the enormous price that Grupo Orlegi, the company that owns Club Santos, has made the signing unaffordable. The appraisal has gone from 8 to 10 million dollars, a figure that the Verde Valle cadre cannot afford, remembering that they come from a complex financial situation.
However, the position of the Guadalajara team for the next summer market was different. In Guadalajara they are urgent to sign a star goalkeeper who would provide more certainties than doubts, and for this reason they were willing to seek Carlos’s signature at any cost. However, with the sporting growth that Miguel Jiménez has shown throughout the semester, who has made mistakes but these are behind the many occasions in which he has saved the team, today the signing of Acevedo is unnecessary and that is understood by the club.
The situation does not happen because of how good or bad a goalkeeper Acevedo is, but because of the degree that investing 10 million dollars in a goalkeeper implies, something that they consider an irrational expense, and even more so when you have one within the squad that is performing . With that amount of money that Chivas is not going to invest in the purchase of Carlos, the Verde Valle team can close at least three reinforcements of proven quality that nourish the squad in all areas of the field, while for the goal, they will bet on a low-investment signing that arrives for a substitute role.
