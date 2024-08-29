In the last hours the interest of the Flamengo of Brazil for the services of Roberto Alvarado of the Guadalajara Sports Club and according to information from the journalist of TUDN, Gibran Araigethe second offer they sent from South America was from $6.5 million plus two million in variablesHowever, it was rejected, although a third offer is not ruled out, although the decision is unlikely to be positive.
And the directive headed by Amaury Vergara She is not convinced about letting one of her stars, which are currently very few, escape in exchange for this offer, taking into account that they will only receive 50% because the Cruz Azul Football Club retains the other half of the player’s card.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In this way, it is practically a fact that the ‘Louse‘ will remain in Verde Valle, given the current situation of the red and white team where it is not convenient to get rid of a fundamental piece of the scheme Fernando Gago for only 50% of the offer that the Brazilian team offers.
It should be remembered that the 25-year-old player has a market value of 7 million eurosaccording to the portal Transfer marketis a regular in the Mexican national team and his contract with the Guadalajara team will end at the end of 2025.
#reason #Chivas #rejected #offer #Roberto #Alvarado
Leave a Reply