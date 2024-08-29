🐐CHIVAS-FLAMENGO🇧🇷

🚨6.5 million dollars for louse🚨

Flamengo sent a second offer for Piojo Alvarado.

He put in 6.5 million dollars + 2 million in variables. But Chivas rejected the offer.

Brazil is considering making another attempt, although it seems unlikely that Chivas will accept!!! https://t.co/Ln6604teDf

— Gibrán Araige (@GibranAraige) August 28, 2024