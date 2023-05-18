Chivas is in the semifinals of the league after several years of absence. The club signed the elimination of the city rival Atlas last Sunday at the Akron stadium, and now they will play for the ticket to the grand final of Liga MX against the Águilas del América, the team that treated them worst in the regular season, giving them a beating to the rojiblancos in their own home.
Guadalajara got this ticket largely courtesy of what their defense did in the second leg. The club looked very solid in the lower zone, thanks to the change made by Paunovic, leaving Calderón on the bench and giving minutes to Briseño, who took charge of Furch’s brand. In addition, he placed Orozco as a left winger and made his full debut against Ozziel Herrera, the best one-on-one in all of Mexico.
It is evident that Paunovic’s success has generated doubts within Chivas regarding the level and future of a player, it is Cristian Calderón. The player was exhibited throughout the first leg by Atlas, he was by far the worst of the herd and that is why those from Verde Valle no longer have so much confidence in the Mexican, because the same thing always happens with him, no matter who the player is. Coach, you always end up on the bench. Sources report that Hierro and Paunovic will discuss his future, but his departure shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.
