🟢 Official: José Juan Macías leaves Guadalajara and will arrive in @ClubSantos after physical and medical tests. 2.5 million dollars for @Chivaswhich will also keep 50% of the player’s chip.

🔴 El Rebaño was looking to agree to renew with Macías, but José Juan and his entourage… https://t.co/mOxhug0Isa pic.twitter.com/9rpRT8UJYS

— Rodrigo Camacho (@rodrigocamacho_) June 21, 2024