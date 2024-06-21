Finally, Club Deportivo Guadalajara made the departure of its youth player official. José Juan Macíaswith a ‘dry’ thank you, they wished him success in the new challenge that will come in his career.
One of the rumors about his departure is that, after multiple renewal offers, the player chose to end his relationship with the club and thus arrive freely at Santos Laguna, since the Rebaño Sagrado wanted him to continue belonging to the institution and leave. only as a loan.
Another version is from the section Filtered Touch from the portal Halftimerevealed other information and that is that they assure that the Guadalajara board would not have put obstacles in the way of the forward’s departure, this after he had a bad internal relationship with the coaching staff and footballers, which is why they would have granted him his definitive sale.
“The issue with JJ goes beyond his departure, since his sale was prompted by a host of situations. To make a long story short, Chivas no longer wanted him. Neither the coaching staff, nor his teammates, nor anyone”
In the absence of the official announcement of the entire Comarca Lagunera, Macias will sign with the Lagunero club and the rojiblanco team will receive 2.5 million dollars for 50% of the charter of the player, this according to information from the journalist Rodrigo Camacho.
The player went through the basic forces of the Sacred Flock until making his debut in the first team. It was in 2019 that he spent a year on loan with Club León and there he was able to stand out, playing 40 games and scoring 19 goals and two assists.
On his return to the Guadalajara club he was able to show his qualities and scored several goals, which led him to try his luck in Europe with Getafe in Spain, however, he could not shine and returned to Mexico, but in his third stage with the team he was already Nothing was the same and he was even off the field for more than a year due to knee injuries.
After his recovery, he only played eight games and a total of 311 minutes between Liga MX and Concacaf Champions Cup 2024. Now, he will meet again with Ignacio Ambriz as a coach.
