In recent months, China has launched a diplomatic offensive to establish itself as the new global mediator in an attempt to strengthen its political influence and protect its interests, as demonstrated by the trip to Europe that the special representative of the Chinese government for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, begins this Monday.

Whether it is between Ukrainians and Russians, between Iranians and Saudis or between Israelis and Palestinians, The Asian country mediates with one foot placed on its economic interests and the other on projecting an image of neutrality to defuse conflicts.

Beijing seeks to unblock the war in Ukraine

Since the war broke out in Ukraine, numerous voices called on Beijing, given its good relations with Moscow, to use its influence to stop the conflict.

But his 12-point proposal – which prioritizes a ceasefire and respect for “countries’ legitimate security concerns” – was seen by the West as a nod to Russian demands.

President Zelensky appointed an ambassador to China after speaking with his counterpart Xi Jinping.

After speaking with his counterparts in Russia, Germany, France or even Brazil, the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, finally held a conversation with the Ukrainian, Volodimir Zelenski, in which he reaffirmed that China respects “the territorial integrity of countries” and announced the appointment of a special envoy who will travel to the area this week.

In this way, analysts point out, China seeks to maintain a delicate balance between international actors, especially with Europe, to whom it shows that it can play a more constructive role in the issues that affect it most.

Mediator between Iran and Saudi Arabia

The announcement last March that Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed relations, leaving the mediating role played by China as a surprise.

The Asian giant took advantage of that victory to present its credentials as a global referee and as a “responsible great power,” the country’s official media asserted.

Some experts have pointed out that although mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia had been going on for several years facilitated by other countries, China took the diplomatic victory after consolidating itself as the largest trading partner of Saudi Arabia and one of the main allies of the Arab world, after the celebration of two historic summits in Riyadh in which the Chinese president participated in what was his first visit to the region since 2016.

Saudi Arabian Prince Mohamed Bin Salman and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Resuming talks between Israel and the Palestinians

at the time, China has shown its desire to facilitate the resumption of peace talks between Israel and Palestine, and called for “political courage” at a time of tension between the two sides.

The Chinese foreign minister, Qin Gang, took advantage of a conversation with his Israeli counterpart to allude to the Global Security Initiative promoted by the Asian giant and the belief that

china in which The key to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict lies in upholding the vision of “common security.”

According to experts cited by the local press, China has cultivated “healthy contacts” with both parties, which has led it to project “neutrality” and “create expectations of peace.”

Stability in Afghanistan

On April 13, China also launched with a new position paper on Afghanistan the one that affirmed that it supports the “reconstruction” of the country and its “political development” through a “moderate and prudent” government.

Days later, Foreign Minister Qin held a trilateral dialogue with Afghan and Pakistani representatives to “inject mutual trust” between the two neighbors, who have had border disputes in recent years.

Beijing seeks to integrate Kabul into the projects of the New Silk Roads.

Beijing also seeks to integrate Kabul into the New Silk Roads projects, with which it intends to weave an international trade network and globalize its influence.

Meanwhile, next week the China-Central Asia summit will be held, and Beijing has already appealed to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to oppose “external interference” in order to “make Central Asia a field of beneficial cooperation in one’s place for geopolitical games”.

the burmese conflict

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. Photo: EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Another of the Qin Gang’s recent visits has been to Burma, where he met with the head of the junta, Min Aung Hlaing, the highest level meeting between Beijing and Naypyidaw since the coup in February 2021, staging the China’s current support for the military after keeping a low profile during the past two years, in which the pro-democracy militias have gained ground on the armed forces.

The initial goal of China, which has a 2,129 km border with Burma and is its largest trading partner, would be to ensure that the Army protects and restarts its projects there, some stalled since the coup, including over gaining access to the Indian Ocean, fearing an opposition victory would curb their influence.

To do this, China strengthens ties with the Army and also mediates between it and the ethnic guerrillas with the aim of promoting stability in the longer term, discreetly becoming the “most proactive” external actor in Burma, in the face of regional divisions. Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the distraction of the US by the war in Ukraine.

JESUS ​​RYE – EFE