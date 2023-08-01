A few weeks ago, the rumor began to spread that César Montes could put an end to his adventure in the old continent and that he would return to Mexico to play with the eagles of america.
People close to the footballer’s entourage assured that the former Rayados del Monterrey He had no interest in returning to Aztec soccer, thus cutting off one of the many rumors that were unleashed in stove soccer. However, in the last few hours different sources have assured that the “Cub” would be willing to listen to America’s offer. Because?
It must be remembered that César Montes fought for a long time to fulfill his dream of emigrating to European football. He was even close to going to play in Russia, despite the fact that clubs from that country cannot play international tournaments because of the war with Ukraine. If he did not reach the Russian team, it was due to issues in the transaction.
César Montes stayed in Rayados for one more tournament, and although he performed well, he once declared that Monterrey was not fully keeping his word to let him go, so his departure from the club seemed to be a matter of time. Or that someone put on the table what Rayados was asking for the player, rather. And it happened…
César Montes arrived at Espanyol de Barcelona, and although collectively it did not go well for him, he had brilliant performances that served to arouse the interest of other clubs. The problem is that said interest has remained only in that.
They ask about him, but that’s it. There has been no one who bets on the former element of the Gang. Reason for which it is said that his representative has begun to listen to offers from other parties, with America’s proposal being the most interesting… so far.
