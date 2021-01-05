They were married in a discreet ceremony on January 23, 1999 in the Monte Carlo palace and have been separated for a decade although they are still legally united. For many years there has been speculation about Carolina de Monaco’s reasons for not divorcing Ernesto de Hannover, 66 years old. Now the magazine Bunte, Generally very well informed about the aristocrat and his family, she has revealed that everything is due to a pact reached between the children of Hannover and the Princess of Monaco to preserve the family heritage. The eldest son of the prince has a hard confrontation with him for family properties. Carolina’s still husband has even brought the matter to justice since he does not agree on how his first-born son manages the Hannover House legacy. The prince, on the other hand, is a man with a complicated life, health problems and addictions who has threatened to marry and have another child to blow everything up. He also has a conflictive personality. Last September he was the protagonist of the latest incident that prompted the police to appear at the Grünau im Almtal mountain hut, in Austria, where he has lived for the past few months and arrest him. The reason: “dangerous threats, material damage and coercion”. It was not the first noble arrest.

When Prince Ernest Augustus of Hannover Jr. announced that he had decided to sell the opulent Marienburg Castle to the state of Lower Saxony, the press picked up on the matter, speculated on the prince’s wealth and missed a comment from his father. , Ernesto Augusto de Hannover, who had given the palace to his son in 2004. The sale was negotiated for seven long years by the heir to the Güelfa house, but when everything was ready for the signing of the sale for the symbolic sum of a euro, the regional government of Lower Saxony received a letter signed by Prince Ernest of Hannover senior that paralyzed the entire process. The still husband of Carolina de Monaco requested in said letter the restitution of the castle, alleged that its sale was “illegal and unworthy” and accused his son of having committed an act of “great ingratitude”, by giving up the official residence of the House Güelfa to the state of Lower Saxony.

According to the magazine Bunte, the battle between father and son, and for which the Lower Saxony regional government was forced to stop the legal process of purchase and sale has a simple explanation; lack of liquidity. “I could no longer bear the expenses,” said the prince almost humbly, accepting that the preservation of the great residence, which has 135 rooms, was destroying his personal wealth. His financial problems were inherited when his father transferred the family estate to him in 2004.

Already in 2005 the young man had been forced to auction the palace’s artistic treasures, a measure that brought him 44 million euros. With the money, the prince paid off old debts and renovated a tower that was falling apart. It also launched cultural programs, attracting more than 200,000 visitors each year, but the success did not prevent the majestic palace from further deteriorating.

Carolina de Monaco maintains a close relationship with the two Hannover children who are half-brothers of her daughter Alexandra, so it is common to see them participate in family gatherings. Both occupied a prominent place with the princess on the wedding day of Alberto and Charléne despite the fact that the separation was already a fact. That is why he has not hesitated to support them and make his particular marriage a retaining wall.