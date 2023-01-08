Carlos Tévez has been somewhat missing from the great covers of the world of soccer for some time, but the streets will never forget the career of one of the great Argentine soccer players of this century.
The “apache” reviewed his recent experience as a coach at Rosario Central on Radio Miter. He also took the opportunity to explain how he followed the World Cup that the Argentine team won, and the reason why he did not congratulate Leo Messi after the victory in Qatar.
“I don’t miss the world of Boca, nor football because it exhausted me.”
– Carlos Tevez
Regarding the World Cup, he acknowledged that he did not follow the Qatari championship too much, since no team attracted his attention excessively, and as he acknowledged at the beginning of the interview, football is gradually exhausting him: “I followed the World Cup little by little. I followed France a lot because it was a team that I liked”.
Regarding the reason that led him not to congratulate Lionel on his recent achievement, he added the following: “I did not write to Messi because he must have exploited the phone. It gives me great joy that my children shout his goals”.
He also kindly clarified the reasons for his departure from Rosario Central: “I had the chance to stay in Central, but I didn’t stay because of a political issue. As soon as I left Rosario Central they called me from Independiente. I am enjoying the moments. I am with the family in the ranch that I have. I like to enjoy the affection of the people. Being a coach was a good experience, I love it. The part of the strategy was what I liked the most”.
And finally, he wanted to confirm that he has not said goodbye to the bench, but his intention is to find a project that guarantees stability in a growing team: “Having a good project in Argentine soccer today is very difficult, there are three or four clubs that can do it. Today I don’t have the need to go out and direct anything. Projects seduce me”.
#reason #Carlos #Tévez #congratulate #Leo #Messi #winning #World #Cup
Leave a Reply