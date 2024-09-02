#BlueCross 🚂

Martin Anselmi:

“Winning is very difficult and it is very difficult to win against America the way we did, so I invite them to value and enjoy it and it is something that they (players) deserve, because it is not easy to continue giving room for improvement.” pic.twitter.com/VLK2nYA0wG

— Leon Lecanda 🦁 (@Leonlec) September 1, 2024