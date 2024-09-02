As usual, Carlos Rotondi He was being one of the best players for Club de Fútbol Cruz Azul in the Clásico Joven against Club América on Matchday 6 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament. The Argentine footballer added a new assist to his account during the first half, but to everyone’s surprise, the South American did not come out for the second half of the match.
According to the information in the broadcast of TUDNthe player presented discomfort at half-time and the coaching staff preferred not to risk him with a possible serious injury. For the second episode and with the match with constant interruptions, Roundabout He was cautioned from the bench for complaining to the referee.
In the end, the team from La Noria took the three points with a 4-1 win and will now have two weeks to recover after the FIFA date in September.
The Argentine coach of the Máquina Celeste was enthusiastic about his team’s result against the Águilas.
“It is difficult to imagine a big result in any type of classics. They are disputed, even, very tactical matches, with a lot of intensity and a lot of contact, but we started a little disorganized until we adjusted the pressure, we grew as a team, we managed to turn the result around and then the personality of the team to face the second half, knowing that the result conditions you and is a lie,” he commented.
The cement team will loan out four players for the FIFA date; Erik Lira, Carlos Rodriguez and Luis Romousually called up; in addition, the goalkeeper is called up Kevin Mier to the Colombian national team, after an extraordinary last year defending the sky blue colors.
