Chivas de Guadalajara and Grupo Pachuca are about to close one of the most attractive operations in the entire winter market of Liga MX. The board of the Sacred Flock finally convinced the Tuzos board to sell them Víctor Guzmán, one of its great figures. In exchange, the Hidalgo team requested the file of Jesús ‘Canelo’ Angulo, a midfielder with a great future, and the payment of three million dollars.
Surprisingly, the 25-year-old soccer player from Sinaloa would not reach Bella Airosa, but his sister club: León. Several media outlets have taken this operation for granted, however, so far none of the parties involved have made the movement official. This is mainly due to the fact that Víctor Guzmán had not reached an economic agreement with the Sacred Flock.
The ‘Pocho’ is the central piece in this triangulation. Until the Mexican midfielder settles with Guadalajara, the other transfer will remain in suspense. In short, for ‘Canelo’ Angulo to join La Fiera’s preseason work, it is necessary that the terms of Guzmán’s contract with Chivas be agreed upon.
According to the most recent reports, the Chivas de Guadalajara board of directors and ‘Pocho’ Guzmán have already reached an economic agreement, which would unlock the operation. Different journalists close to the case have pointed out that it is a matter of hours for the Flock to formalize the hiring of the 27-year-old midfielder.
According to these reports, Guzmán would present his physical tests this same December 23 and, if the outcome is positive, he would sign his contract with Chivas.
