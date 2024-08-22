Chivas is not going through its best times, in general terms, the club shows many more shortcomings than virtues on the field, being the case, there are few men who can stand out within Verde Valle on an individual level, one of them has been Cade Cowell, who between Liga MX and Leagues Cup, has 4 goals and an assist in six games, numbers that have led more than one to promote him for the Mexican National Team, a possibility that is in a word, impossible.
Although Cowell could be a good reinforcement for Javier Aguirre’s team due to his different virtues, FIFA regulations completely stop any option that the winger may have of wearing the national jersey due to his immediate past with the United States National Team, with the last Gold Cup in 2023 being the one that legally reaffirmed him before the highest football body as a member of the Stars and Stripes, this explained below.
A footballer with dual nationality may not change national representation when: Play knockout matches in a Confederations Cup tournament (Gold Cup) either play three or more matches with a senior national team during official FIFA national team breaks. That being the case, let’s refer to last year’s Gold Cup, where Cade was active with the United States in five games throughout the tournament, one of them the final against Mexico, moments in which he sealed his eternal permanence with Team USA.
