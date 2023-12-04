Those who remember the original Dragon Ball anime were surely surprised when in Dragon Ball Z It was revealed that Bulma and Yamcha did not end up being a couple. Instead, Bulma chose to marry Vegeta, with whom she eventually had a pair of children, including Trunks. If you were wondering how Akira Toriyama came to this conclusion, here we tell you..

To begin with, Yamcha never became what Bulma wanted in a man. Although the original anime showed us several moments where these two shared romantic scenes, Bulma always made it clear that she wanted a strong, determined and, above all, faithful man, something Yamcha never was. This can be seen in Dragon Ball Z, when Future Trunks confirmed to Bulma that Yamcha was unfaithful to her, which caused the definitive end of their relationship, and led to the president of Capsule Corp being able to fall in love with Vegeta.

This is not all, since shortly after it was revealed that Yamcha asked Krillin for a very special favor. This was that if something happened to Yamcha, He wanted to entrust Puar to fix things with his girlfriends, Pearl and Sapphire.. This makes it clear that Yamcha was never ready to commit, which at the end of the day causes almost all of his relationships to end in disgrace.

Editor’s Note:

Yamcha was never a character much loved by Akira Toriyama. Even when the Z Fighters’ abilities are overshadowed by others, they have all had the opportunity to shine in multiple moments, as was Ten Shinhan against Cell. But it seems that Yamcha is the only one who is used as a joke.

Via: Dragon Ball