THEY ALREADY DREAM OF PLAYING IN THE CLUB WORLD CUP!🤩

Brian Rodríguez spoke exclusively with FOX Sports prior to the National Classic of #ChampionsConcacafxFSMX between Chivas vs America

The 'Rayo' claimed to have his head on more titles with the Eagles🏆🦅https://t.co/SAKr6htH3p

— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) March 4, 2024