In the last transfer market, the name of Brian Rodriguez It was one of the most famous within the America clubwell the Rayito was very close to abandoning the azulcrema team due to the strong interest shown by the Fiorentina from Italy.
And the Uruguayan winger had a formidable tournament Opening 2023 even before his injury. Furthermore, as far as Closing 2024, Every one who enters is decisive in the team's offense, which is why it continues to generate interest from several teams in America and Europe.
For the fortune of André JardineEverything seems to indicate that Brian Rodriguez will remain linked to the America club for much longer, because in an interview he made it known that he hopes to continue in Mexico due to two fundamental factors.
In a conversation with Fox Sports, Brian Rodriguez He assured that his goal is to be two-time champion with the America and does not seem to want to leave Mexico, but also, win the Concacaf Champions Cup could be the main incentive to stay in the Eagles.
“You have your goals, your objectives, but my head is here to be two-time championto be champion of the Concachampions which is what we all long for,” said Brian, in an interview where he hinted at the great excitement he has about playing in this new FIFA tournament.
“If God wants to play in a Club World Cup, it's not easy either, but you have to dream about it. My head and my goals are in that.”
– Brian Rodríguez for Fox Sports
At just 23 years old, the trajectory of Brian Rodriguez It is already extensive, since it debuted with Penarol in 2018, but just two years later, Los Angeles FC He signed the Uruguayan winger, where he spent four years, only interrupted by a loan to the Almeria in 2020.
In Apertura 2022, the America club signed him from the MLS and since then it has become one of the favorite elements of azulcrema fans.
