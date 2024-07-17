Brian Rodriguez’s future at América is in limbo. The Uruguayan knows that even with Quiñones’ departure, he is not considered a regular starter, and he is also involved in legal issues that his entourage wants to stay away from. That being the case, Edgardo Lasalvia, the winger’s agent, has made public his desire to accommodate the player in the first division of Brazil, a distant position, since the second offer from Corinthians still does not meet the expectations of those from the capital of Mexico.
César Luis Merlo, the strong man of the market in America, reports that the ‘timao’ has put a second offer on the table of the eagles for the purchase of Rodríguez, Corinthians offers 3.5 million dollars for fifty percent of the card of the winger, a figure that meets the real valuation of the Coapa, who despite this, have rejected the offer without thinking twice, hoping that the Brazilians improve their proposal.
América’s position is clear and forceful, they are open to selling Rodríguez for his faults on and off the field, however they will only accept 7 million dollars in total for the absolute sale of his card, they do not want to sell percentages, much less accept transfers, if the attacker leaves it will be one hundred percent to end the relationship with the player and his agent, who has been attacking the capital club for a whole year. Now, we have to wait to see if any club is open or not to comply with this demand.
